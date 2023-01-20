Have you seen Michael McNally?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Michael McNally.

He is wanted to arrest and is considered dangerous so should not be approached.

Any sightings of him should be reported to Police on 111 and quote file number 230119/3083.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

