Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Carries Out 37 Lifesaving Missions In December

Throughout December, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 37 lifesaving missions, a 68% increase compared to November. This included 19 inter-hospital transfers, 7 medical events, 5 rural or farming related incidents and 6 motor vehicle accidents. Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in Rotorua, with 14 inter-hospital transfers occurring there and 1 motor vehicle accident. Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was also seen in the likes of Mangakino, Mt. Tongariro and Reporoa throughout the month.

On Thursday morning, December 1, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Reporoa for a man in his 20s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, December 4, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kuiti for a man in his 20s who had sustained critical injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, December 8, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown from Rotorua Hospital to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, December 18, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from serious breathing issues. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, December 20, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hot Water Beach for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Thames Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kinloch for a teenage boy who had sustained serious fracture injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday night, December 26, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mangakino for a man in his 60s who had fallen and sustained head injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, December 28, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tokoroa for a man in his 60s who had sustained injuries after falling off his mountain bike. The patient was in critical condition and was transported to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, December 29, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro for a woman in her 40s who had sustained fracture injuries after falling while hiking. The patient was winched up by the rescue crew and flown to Rotorua hospital for further treatment.

That same day, the Greenlea Rescue helicopter was dispatched to Rotoiti for a woman in her 40s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

