Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Saves 51 Lives In December

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 51 lifesaving missions throughout December, this is a 73% increase compared to November, making it the second busiest month of 2022. This included 25 inter-hospital transfers, 9 medical events, 12 rural or farming-related incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents and 1 rescue mission. There was a double in rural missions for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter compared to November, including 4 missions to Matakana Island. Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was commonly seen in the likes of Tauranga, carrying out a total of 12 missions, one of which included a callout to a cruise ship offshore from Tauranga. Whakatane Hospital was also a common area for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, with having 8 missions there throughout December.

The month started with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Matakana Island early on December 1st for a man in his 60s who was experiencing respiratory issues. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, December 5, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kaha for a woman in her 60s who had fallen and sustained serious leg injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday night, December 12, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pongakawa for a man in his 40s who had sustained serious chest injuries after rolling his farm motorbike. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kaha Medical Centre for a toddler who was suffering from a fever. The patient was in serious condition and was flown to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, December 17, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a male patient who had sustained serious leg injuries after a skiing accident. The patient was transported alongside his partner to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, December 20, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town near Waihi for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, December 22, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a man in his 80s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, December 23, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a cruise ship off the coast of Tauranga. The male patient was suffering from a serious medical event and was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. That same morning, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was then dispatched back to Waihi for an elderly male who was suffering from a cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, December 25, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matata for a young patient who had sustained serious facial injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, December 31, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pauanui for a teenage girl who had fallen from a tree and sustained serious leg injuries. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

