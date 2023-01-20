Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Saves 51 Lives In December

Friday, 20 January 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 51 lifesaving missions throughout December, this is a 73% increase compared to November, making it the second busiest month of 2022. This included 25 inter-hospital transfers, 9 medical events, 12 rural or farming-related incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents and 1 rescue mission. There was a double in rural missions for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter compared to November, including 4 missions to Matakana Island. Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was commonly seen in the likes of Tauranga, carrying out a total of 12 missions, one of which included a callout to a cruise ship offshore from Tauranga. Whakatane Hospital was also a common area for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, with having 8 missions there throughout December.

The month started with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Matakana Island early on December 1st for a man in his 60s who was experiencing respiratory issues. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, December 5, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kaha for a woman in her 60s who had fallen and sustained serious leg injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday night, December 12, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pongakawa for a man in his 40s who had sustained serious chest injuries after rolling his farm motorbike. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kaha Medical Centre for a toddler who was suffering from a fever. The patient was in serious condition and was flown to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, December 17, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a male patient who had sustained serious leg injuries after a skiing accident. The patient was transported alongside his partner to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, December 20, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town near Waihi for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, December 22, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a man in his 80s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, December 23, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a cruise ship off the coast of Tauranga. The male patient was suffering from a serious medical event and was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. That same morning, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was then dispatched back to Waihi for an elderly male who was suffering from a cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, December 25, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matata for a young patient who had sustained serious facial injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, December 31, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pauanui for a teenage girl who had fallen from a tree and sustained serious leg injuries. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Aerocool Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation


Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister. A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January...
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ardern, Business Confidence, And The Worth Of Sanctions


The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...
More>>
 


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 