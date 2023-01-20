A Busy Start To Summer For Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in December, carrying out 58 lifesaving missions throughout the month. This included 34 inter-hospital transfers, 8 medical events, 10 rural or farming-related incidents, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 1 rescue mission. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was commonly seen in Putaruru, Raglan, Whangamata and Rotorua Hospital, with the most visited location being Tauranga Hospital, making up for 11 of the total missions flown. Throughout the month, 11 missions were also carried out to the Coromandel region, accounting for almost 20% of all missions.

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a man in his 20s who had been involved in a motor vehicle accident and was in critical condition. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a teenage girl who had suffered head injuries after a fall. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, December 3, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kuiti for a young boy who had sustained leg injuries after falling off a motorbike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, December 4, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tokoroa Hospital for a man in his 70s who was suffering from seizures. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, December 7, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a preterm baby from Tauranga Hospital. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, December 11, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kerepehi for a man in his 30s who was suffering from serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, December 20, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a woman in her 30s who had been involved in a serious MVA and had sustained multiple serious injuries. The patient was stabilised at the scene and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday night, December 24, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small rural area south of Te Awamutu for a teenage boy who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motorbike accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, December 25, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a woman in her 60s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown from Tauranga Hospital to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga for a teenage boy who had critical injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, December 28, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a young girl who was suffering from critical injuries. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That night, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Aroha for a man in his 80s who had fallen and sustained head injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched on Friday night, December 31, to Whangamata for a teenage boy who had fallen and sustained serious head injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato hospital for further treatment.

