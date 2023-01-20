Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Busy Start To Summer For Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter

Friday, 20 January 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Grassroots Rescue Helicopter

Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed a total of 29 missions throughout December, making it one of the busiest months for 2022. This included 7 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical events, 11 rural or farm related incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents and 3 rescue missions. Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Palmerston North, with 7 missions occurring throughout the month. Mangaweka, Ohakune and Waiouru were also common areas seen by your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

On Thursday morning, December 1, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town south of Whanganui for a woman in her 60s who had fallen and sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, December 4, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town near Dannevirke for a man in his 80s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, December 7, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whanganui Hospital for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from a critical cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, December 11, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mt Holdsworth for a woman in her 30s who had fallen whilst hiking and had sustained arm and head injuries. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was able to land in a small clearing at the Powell Hut and transported the patient and her partner to Wellington Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, December 14, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small rural town north of Palmerston North for a man in his 40s who had sustained fracture injuries after falling off his horse. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, December 16, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taihape for a man in his 40s who was suffering from a cardiac condition. The rescue crew initially planned to fly the patient to Wellington Hospital, however, due to his rapidly deteriorating condition, it was decided that the crew needed to divert the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, December 24, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Foxton Beach for a teenage boy who had fracture injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, December 25, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mangaweka for a young boy who had fallen from his motorbike and sustained serious fracture injuries. The patient was stabilized at the scene and was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. That night, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North hospital to transport a man in his 70s who was suffering from a critical cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, December 29, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ka Iwi for a man in his 30s who had sustained injuries after being involved in a helicopter crash. The patient was taken to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Grassroots Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation


Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister. A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January...
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ardern, Business Confidence, And The Worth Of Sanctions


The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...
More>>
 


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 