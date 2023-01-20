A Busy Start To Summer For Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter

Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed a total of 29 missions throughout December, making it one of the busiest months for 2022. This included 7 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical events, 11 rural or farm related incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents and 3 rescue missions. Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Palmerston North, with 7 missions occurring throughout the month. Mangaweka, Ohakune and Waiouru were also common areas seen by your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

On Thursday morning, December 1, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town south of Whanganui for a woman in her 60s who had fallen and sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, December 4, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town near Dannevirke for a man in his 80s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, December 7, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whanganui Hospital for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from a critical cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, December 11, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mt Holdsworth for a woman in her 30s who had fallen whilst hiking and had sustained arm and head injuries. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was able to land in a small clearing at the Powell Hut and transported the patient and her partner to Wellington Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, December 14, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small rural town north of Palmerston North for a man in his 40s who had sustained fracture injuries after falling off his horse. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, December 16, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taihape for a man in his 40s who was suffering from a cardiac condition. The rescue crew initially planned to fly the patient to Wellington Hospital, however, due to his rapidly deteriorating condition, it was decided that the crew needed to divert the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, December 24, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Foxton Beach for a teenage boy who had fracture injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, December 25, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mangaweka for a young boy who had fallen from his motorbike and sustained serious fracture injuries. The patient was stabilized at the scene and was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. That night, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North hospital to transport a man in his 70s who was suffering from a critical cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, December 29, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ka Iwi for a man in his 30s who had sustained injuries after being involved in a helicopter crash. The patient was taken to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

