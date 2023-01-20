Long Gully (Coronet Peak) Fire Update #3

Firefighters from the Athol and Garston Volunteer Fire Brigades on the Long Gully fireground

Helicopters are continuing to waterbomb pockets of burning vegetation on steep faces above the Skippers Road that are too difficult for ground crews to reach.

Firefighters have made good progress today and have contained the fire to a 12 hectare area of retired high country farmland and wilding pines, Incident Controller Nic McQuillan says.

"There has been some damage to fences. We have yet to establish the extent of any damage to other property."

An aerial reconnaissance flight is planned for early tomorrow morning, when thermal imaging will identify the location of any remaining hotspots. The results of the flight will determine the tactics for ground crews tomorrow.

Fire investigators have been at the fireground today.

Skippers Road is remaining closed to the public tonight, while mountain bikers and other recreational users are asked to keep off the trails in the Long Gully area. This does not affect the mountainbiking event planned for the south face of Coronet Peak tomorrow.

Public access will be assessed in the morning, taking into account the movement of fire trucks and crews, and hidden hazards on the fireground.

