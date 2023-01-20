Go Bus Advises Disruption To Services

Go Bus, the provider of the GoBay bus service has advised us of a number of additional cancellations in place next week due to a combination of driver shortage, scheduled operations, and annual leave.

We understand that this will be a great inconvenience and are working with Go Bus to try to achieve a more sustainable cancellation approach in the future.

Bus riders should check the GoBay Facebook page for up-to-date cancellations - https://www.facebook.com/goBayHB (also available to non-FB users, no login required).

© Scoop Media

