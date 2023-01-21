Te Paparahi O Te Raki Stage Two Report And Te Tiriti O Waitangi Celebrations To Be Held Early February 2023

A hui was called for all kaumatua and kuia o Ngapuhi at Waitangi on the 14th of January 2023. This hui was led by Ngapuhi Rangatira Tiitiwhai Harawira, Hinerangi and Moka Puru, Matiu Clendon and facilitated by Kipa Munroe.

Many hapuu o Ngapuhi were present including members of the Ngapuhi Runanga.

This hui was to inform nga hapuu o Ngapuhi about the release of Te Paparahi o Te Raki Stage Two Report and Te Tiriti o Waitangi celebrations in early February 2023.

Te Paparahi o Te Raki Stage Two Report was not discussed to the extent that the hapuu o Ngapuhi were expecting.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi Celebrations was discussed in reference to further amendments to be made.

Spokesperson Rachel Witana for Te Wakaputanga 1835 (Articles 1 to 4) o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga, emphasised that.

He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga continues to support He Wakaputanga 1835 (Articles 1 to 4), Te Tiriti o Waitangi 1840 and Tino Rangatiratanga. He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga opposed the resolution to support Te Paparahi o Te Raki Stage One Report, which was announced by the Ngapuhi Rangatira that led this hui. This was also opposed by other hapuu present to which the resolution was not carried. He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga have not agreed to any form of monetary settlement or the use of the word “Settlement”. He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga will communicate and engage directly with this Government in reference to our hapuu o Ngapuhi claims. He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga were not present to disclose their intentions moving forward with this Government. He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga will not permit the Ngapuhi Runanga, iwi groups, or other hapuu to speak on their behalf.

He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga will retain their Tino Rangatiratanga and Mana Motuhake, moving forward.

He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga will extend an invitation to meet with the Ministers, to attend a hui in the Hokianga to discuss our hapuu claims approach.

