Hawke's Bay Community Urged To Keep Vehicles Safe

Police are urging the public to take extra precautions to keep their vehicles safe after a recent increase in stolen vehicles reported across the Hawke's Bay area.

Last weekend there were 20 reports of vehicles stolen, says Hawke's Bay Area Prevention Manager Acting Inspector Caroline Martin.

“These vehicles have been stolen from public areas as well as from outside residential addresses - 13 of which have been recovered by Police.”

In Hawke's Bay, commonly stolen vehicles are the Mazda Demio and Nissan Tiida, says Acting Inspector Martin.

“However, we are seeing other makes also stolen - often being used for joy-riding and to commit further offences and harm in our community.”

Police are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible. However, Police cannot be everywhere at once and we cannot deter opportunistic thieves on our own.

Police are seeking the help of vehicle owners to make their vehicles less attractive for theft.

We encourage vehicle owners to take the following preventative measures:

Ensure you vehicle is locked, and all valuables are removed. If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park in a well-lit area. Use anti-theft devices such as steering locks, immobilisers and car alarms. Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents – if you see any suspicious behaviour in or around vehicles occurring now please call 111.

Information can also be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.

