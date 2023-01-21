Police Seeking Vehicle Following Serious Assault In Te Puke

Bay of Plenty Police investigating the serious assault of a woman in Te Puke are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle of interest.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, 20 January 2022, a woman was found injured on Te Matai Road.

A silver Honda Stream, registration HNP55, was seen in the area around the time of the assault and is of interest to investigators, Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson says.

"We're asking for the public's help to locate this distinctive-looking vehicle. We believe it could help us as we piece together the events on the night.”

"The vehicle is distinctive; it has a black bonnet, mag wheels, rear spoiler, and large dent on the left-rear door. It has possibly been parked up in the Te Puke or Western Bay of Plenty area."

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference 230120/4732.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

