Road Closure, Colville Road, Coromandel - Waikato

Colville Road is closed following a serious crash earlier today.

Police were notified of the crash at about 11.40am.

One person has sustained serious injuries, and another has moderate injuries.

The closure is between Driving Creek Road and Port Jackson Road. The road is likely to be closed for some time while the scene is cleared.

Police advise motorists to expect delays and thank motorists for their patience.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

