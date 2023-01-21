Body Located Near Opoutere Beach

A body has been located in the water near Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā.

Police were alerted about 1.30pm, following the discovery by a member of the public near Slipper Island/Whakahau.

While formal identification has yet to take place, Police believe the body is likely that of a swimmer who went missing on Wednesday 18 January.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

The search and rescue operation has now concluded.

Police would like to thank all those involved in this operation including our partner agencies, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, NZ Coastguard, LandSAR, FENZ, and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Police are unable to release any further information at this time.

