Silver Ferns Make Cracking Start To Quad Series

On the back of a sizzling third quarter, the Silver Ferns opened their 2023 Netball Quad Series campaign with a comprehensive 61-41 win over the South Africa Proteas in Cape Town on Sunday.

After an even first half, the Silver Ferns burst into a position of dominance while squeezing any last resistance out of the Proteas in a ruthless 15 minutes of quality play and seamless efficiency as a trio of familiar faces marked their return to the black dress.

Both teams welcomed back a range of frontline performers with wing attack Gina Crampton returning from a six-month sabbatical to make the starting line-up at wing attack for the Silver Ferns. Defenders Karin Burger, back in the country of her birth and playing in front of her family, and Jane Watson made their entries from the bench after coming back from injury and pregnancy, respectively.

Experienced defensive unit Karla Pretorius, back from having her first child, and Phumza Maweni, lining up in her 105th test, were reunited in the Proteas fold, while top shot Lenize Potgieter, returning from injury, made her first appearance since 2020.

Midcourter Kate Heffernan, who had stints at both wing defence and centre to snare four intercepts, and impressive goal shoot Grace Nweke, who completed a stellar return of 43 goals from 45 attempts, were the only two to play full games as the Silver Ferns used all of their playing 12 through the match.

The longer the match progressed, the Silver Ferns went on to win the possession battle with 71 shots at goal compared to the Proteas 49 and can be satisfied with their first hit-out of the summer at the venue which will host the Netball World Cup in July.

Early defensive pressure helped the Silver Ferns get off to a flyer with Heffernan and Kelly Jury getting their hands on early turnover opportunities. Patience at the attacking end helped shooters Nweke and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio hit their straps from the get-go to push out to a 10-3 lead.

The Proteas stormed back strongly to close the gap as the Silver Ferns forged a 15-11 lead at the first break.

Both teams retained unchanged line-ups on the resumption, a three-goal opening burst by the Silver Ferns producing the best of starts before the Proteas, once again, hit back with promise to hold the visitors in check.

Livewire little midcourter Bongiwe Msomi and ever-reliable shooter Potgieter were strong performers for the home side while towering young shooter Nweke, with a perfect 20 from 20 shots and defender Jury, with three intercepts, helped the women in black hit the main break with a 30-25 lead.

With only Heffernan (centre) and Nweke remaining on court, wholesale changes to the Silver Ferns did not detract from the job at hand.

Maia Wilson at goal attack and goalkeeper Sulu Fitzpatrick, with three intercepts, provided impressive contributions for the Silver Ferns during a powerful third quarter surge. Dynamic midcourter Peta Toeava made her first appearance in an offshore match for the Silver Ferns as the hosts wilted under the constant pressure.

With the change in personnel adding on-going impetus, the Silver Ferns restricted the Proteas to just five goals during the third term as they powered away to a 50-30 lead at the last turn.

In their second match, the Silver Ferns will square off against the Australian Diamonds at 5am (NZ time) on Monday.



Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 61

South Africa: 41

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 42/44 (95.5%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 11/15 (73.3%)

Maia Wilson 8/12 (66.7)

Shooting Stats - South Africa:

Lenize Potgieter 25/26 (96.2%)

Ine-Mari Venter 3/8 (37.5%)

Nichole Taljaard 13/15 (86.7)

MVP: Grace Nweke

