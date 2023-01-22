PSA Congratulates New Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins
Sunday, 22 January 2023, 9:46 pm Press Release: PSA
The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga
Mahi congratulates Chris Hipkins on his confirmation as the
new Labour Party Leader and presumptive Prime
Minister.
"The PSA has worked closely with him as
Minister for the Public Service and as the COVID 19 Response
Minister.
"He has been a strong and steady Minister at
a time of crisis when difficult decisions have had to be
made.
"Chris Hipkins has shown a deep commitment to
building effective community and public services and has
shown respect for the critical role that those working in
the public service play in creating a prosperous and fair
New Zealand.
"Understanding and valuing the vital
contribution of community and public service workers is
fundamental to the future of all New Zealanders.
"The
PSA wishes Chis Hipkins all the best as he takes on his new
roles as Labour Leader and Prime Minister," said Kerry
Davies.
