Market At The Station This Anniversary Weekend Celebrates Gabriel Back Under Steam

Photo Credit : Ward Jameson/ Charles Bradford

Visitors to Northland and our local communities are invited to Kawakawa this coming Auckland Anniversary weekend to check out the long-awaited restoration of Gabriel the Steam Engine and enjoy a festive ‘Market at the Station.’

With over 15 stall holders selling food, taonga, and crafts the market is open to all visitors and runs both the Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th. The market is a free family friendly event and celebrates the many local talents and whanau favourites. Food, glorious food, and a fun atmosphere will be the flavour of the day.

Gabriel built 1927, is the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway’s flagship steam engine has been off the track since early February 2016 and was removed from service due to the need for a new boiler. Diligently restored over the last eighteen months, the new boiler was manufactured by Kawerau Engineering and the restoration led by Steam Engineer and railway stalwart, Michael Bradshaw, alongside a team of volunteers from across Whangarei, Kawakawa, and Kerikeri. “The new boiler is a great thing, and all-in-all has gone very well, we’ve hit a few snags with trying to fit a new boiler into an old engine, but we’re very happy to get to this point” says Mr Bradshaw. “The boiler under steam this coming weekend will allow us to test injectors, air pumps, and all the old fittings, we know everyone is eagerly awaiting her return” says Mr Bradshaw.

Over the weekend, Gabriel will be under steam with demonstrations in the Kawakawa Station yard. She will be back on track for regular passenger service soon, but for anniversary weekend there is an opportunity for railway enthusiasts and visitors to enjoy the market, check out the steam buzz, talk to the engineering team, and jump on a train over the famous Long Bridge, with three scheduled services at 10am, 12noon and 2pm.

Cyclists are also welcomed to enjoy the market festivities with the train now travelling return to Te Akeake (halfway point to Opua), providing a connection coast-to-coast for the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail this summer season.

Further rail recovery, restoration work on engines, carriages, and steamboat The Minerva, continues this year; alongside work the Far North District Council are doing for the cycle trail reinstatement alongside the rail corridor Kawakawa to Opua. The heritage restoration is made possible from a funder’s including Provincial Growth Fund, Lotteries and generous patrons.

© Scoop Media

