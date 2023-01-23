Appeal for sightings of woman missing in West Auckland

Police are appealing for sightings of a young woman missing from West Auckland.

Michelle, aged 21, has been missing from her Titirangi residence since just after 10am today (Sunday 22 January).

She was wearing a yellow t-shirt, with the words “too cute to care” in pink lettering; grey shorts; and black and white shoes.

Her blonde hair was pulled back in a green rubber band.

Michelle is non-verbal and there are concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be travelling on foot, but may also have attempted to take public transport.

If you think you may have seen Michelle, or have information which might help us locate her, please call 111 and quote file number 230122/3654.

