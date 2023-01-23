Fatal crash, Dipton Winton Highway - Southern



One person has died following a crash on the Dipton Winton Highway last night.

The crash, involving a tanker and a car, was reported to Police around 11.42pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Two other people were taken to hospital with moderate and serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Due to the crash, the road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Road East.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

