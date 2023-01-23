Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

76-year-old Keith Hobson’s Epic 1000km Cycle Challenge To Raise Funds For The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Monday, 23 January 2023, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue

“People ask me why I am doing it, and well, I guess the answer is that I wanted to step outside of my comfort zone and see what I could really achieve by pushing my body to its limits”.

For Keith Hobson, a 76-year-old from Hamilton, getting in the outdoors and living life to the fullest is what it’s all about, and taking on a cycling challenge is a great way to do that. Keith will be spending his summer cycling the Kopiko Aotearoa in a bid to raise money for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Starting on the 22nd of January, Keith will be riding across the widest part of the North Island from the East Cape lighthouse near Te Araroa to Cape Egmont near New Plymouth. His journey will cover an incredible 1000 kilometres over 12 days and will be the equivalent of climbing two Mt Everest’s.

Training for these kinds of events is not something to undertake lightly, however, Keith started this type of endurance riding about 4 years ago, and before that he had been riding socially for about 10 years.

“The training for these kinds of events involves starting slowly and building up to around 100km per day”.

Each day, Keith will wake up at 5:30 am to get prepared for a busy day ahead, sorting his food, gear and water.

“My trip is fully self-supporting, meaning that I need to carry everything I need on my bike. This includes clothing, food, water, medication, and repair tools”.

He will then begin his ride, making his way to his planned accommodation for the day. Each ride will be an average of 100km per day, with the maximum distance being 121km and the minimum being 59km. At the end of each day, he will need to make sure his clothes are washed and dried and his bike is cleaned, and ready for the next big day ahead.

Given the type of terrain he rides on for these cycling races, Keith is aware that a rescue helicopter is the best option for him to be evacuated in the event of an emergency. As a result, Keith has always been passionate about raising money for the rescue helicopter. Additionally, he has previously raised money for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter in the Tour Aotearoa in 2020, where he cycled from Cape Reinga to Bluff and managed to raise an incredible $450.

He is excited about another opportunity to raise funds for the rescue helicopter through something he enjoys doing – cycling.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Chris Hipkins chosen as Labour leader, will be NZ’s next PM


Remutaka MP and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become leader of the the Labour Party. Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation sparked a Labour Party leadership contest. Hipkins has been a high-profile minister in the Labour government, taking on significant portfolios...
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ardern, Business Confidence, And The Worth Of Sanctions


The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...
More>>
 


Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation
Ardern is bailing out as the ruling elite is demanding a major escalation in the attacks on the working class. The implicit message was that she does not feel up to the task of implementing this brutal agenda. It also cannot be ruled out that Ardern’s resignation was prompted by pressure from New Zealand’s allies in Washington... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>

National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 