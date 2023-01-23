Plea To Unlicensed Dirt Bike Riders To Stick To Farmland Or Motocross Tracks

Senior Sergeant Megan Te Aho:

Police are urging dirt bike riders to get their motorbike driver’s license to ride in public spaces.

Police have seen an increase in unlicensed riders on unregistered dirt bikes, without helmets or protective clothing, in recent weeks across Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Riders are frequently found travelling on roads and footpaths at excessive speeds throughout Kawerau, Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne and frequently fail to stop for Police when signalled to do so.

This is very unsafe and can lead to a fatal crash.

Police will be stopping and forbidding these riders from using their motorbikes until they obtain a motorbike driver’s license.

Riders should also stay away from public areas.

The infringement fine for riding in public spaces such as parks, reserves and footpaths is $150.

Police will look to enforce this and impound motorbikes if riders continue, which leads to a Driving Whilst Forbidden charge in court.

This is not a way that most of these young people envisage the start of their driver license journey.

Police implore parents to help with this issue and stop their children riding dirt bikes around the streets.

Unless you have a driver’s license, please only ride your bike on farmland and purpose-built dirt bike tracks such as the Awakaponga Motocross Track at Manawahe.

Safer roads whanau for us all.

© Scoop Media

