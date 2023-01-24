Fatal Crash, Waikouaiti - Southern

One person has died following a crash in Waikouaiti last night.

The single vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway One and Thomas Street was reported to Police around 11.20pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Due to the crash the road is reported to be down to one lane and operating under stop/go traffic management.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

