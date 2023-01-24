Fire Crews Decontaminating Building After Stoke Fire

People in Stoke are asked to stay away from Elms St while fire crews decontaminate a building where there has been a fire this morning.

Fire and Emergency has set up a cordon around the intersection with Kotua Place.

A spokesperson says a small amount of chemicals are at the site, which is in an industrial area.

Crews have been at the scene since about 6.15am.

© Scoop Media

