Fatal Crash Investigation In Papakura

An investigation into what led to a fatal crash on Porchester Road, Papakura last week is continuing.

The crash occurred at around 10.42pm on 18 January.

Police can confirm the fatality on the night was John Ioane, a one-month-old infant.

Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

Those hospitalised at the time of the crash continue to recover from their injuries.

No charges have been laid in relation to the crash at this stage as the circumstances are still being investigated.

However, a 25-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in the Papakura District Court in relation to refusing an officer’s request to give blood.

He is expected to appear on 16 February.

