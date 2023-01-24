Tasman Fire Above SH65 Largely Contained

Firefighters and four helicopters are working on a fire burning on conservation land on the northern side of the Shenandoah Saddle in the Tasman District.

The fire is estimated to have burned 20 hectares of conservation land since yesterday morning. It is situated to the west of State Highway 65.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Grant Haywood says the fire was 80 percent contained by nightfall and a crew remained on site overnight to monitor the situation.

This morning’s activity will concentrate on completing the containment lines around the fire and dealing with hotspots.

Grant Haywood says that the fire is burning in steep terrain that is difficult for ground crews to access. No properties are threatened and SH65 has reopened under traffic management. Refer to Waka Kotahi for information about the State Highway: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

