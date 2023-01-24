Missing Person - have you seen Martin?

Have you seen Martin O'Brien?

Martin, in his 60s, has been reported missing from his Runanga home, and Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen at home about 8.30pm on Sunday 22 January and he has not been in touch since.

Martin is known to frequent many of the bush areas in the wider Grey District and is a capable bushman.

He is likely to be in the bush or the back country and will likely have the backpack on him in the attached photograph.

He was travelling in his vehicle, registration GAS593, which is also pictured.

If you have seen Martin, or have any information about where he might be, please call 105 and quote event number P053407688.



