Taranaki Farmers Asked To Check Before Lighting Fires

Fire and Emergency is asking Taranaki farmers and lifestylers to check local weather before lighting outdoor fires, as conditions are drying out quickly.

District Manager David Utumapu says that people may be lulled into a false sense of security by recent showers, but in reality, the vegetation in many places will burn readily if a fire escapes.

"We have specific criteria that we use to decide when to move into a Restricted Fire Season and we have not yet reached that threshold, but people shouldn’t be complacent and assume that it is automatically safe to burn," David says.

Anyone planning an outdoor fire should always go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out whether there are any restrictions in place and, if not, whether conditions are suitable for burning. The website also has fire safety tips for people lighting campfires and cultural fires such as hangi.

