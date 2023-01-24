Can You Help?

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 6:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help after an incident near Gorge Road in Whakatane in the early morning of Boxing Day 2022 in which a woman was injured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Commerce Street / Gorge Road / Goulstone Road / Bird Park carpark area between 4.45am and 7am on 26 December 2022.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred and initial enquiries suggest the parties were known to each other. Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident including with dashcam footage is urged to call 105 and quote file # 221227/3233 or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

