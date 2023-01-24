Helicopters And Ground Crews Respond To Forestry Fire Near Motueka

Three helicopters and ground crews are working to contain a fire in a forestry block in the Riwaka Valley near Motueka.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Grant Haywood said the fire was burning on steep terrain in an area of harvested forest. Smoke is visible from Motueka but there is no threat to other property.

Fire and Emergency is working with forestry partners to manage the response to the fire, which was reported at 3.30pm.

