Road Closed Following Crash, Waiohiki - Eastern

Emergency services are attending a single-vehicle crash on Links Road, Waiohiki, Hastings.

Police were called about 5.40pm.

While there have been no injuries, power lines have been brought down.

The intersection with Links Road and SH50 is currently closed, and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Please avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

