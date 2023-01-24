Arrest In Serious Assault Incident, Te Puke

Bay of Plenty Police have arrested a man following the serious assault of a woman on Te Matai Road in Te Puke, shortly after midnight on 20 January.

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary.

The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill in a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update Report'.

Please reference: 230120/4732.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

