Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Locky Dock Secure Bike Parking Coming To Kāpiti

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The first of two Locky Dock free, secure bike racks with charging stations for e-bikes and e-scooters planned for Paraparaumu will be installed soon, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Mike Mendonca, Council’s Acting Group Manager Place & Space, says the 10-bay bike rack will be located in front of the Council Service Centre on Rimu Road.

“Council encourages people to use active transport modes for short journeys, but we know e-bike security can be a worry for people and a barrier for them using their bike. We anticipate this secure bike parking rack will help overcome that barrier, so we’re pleased to give bike riders confidence and convenience for parking their bike while visiting the Civic area,” said Mr Mendonca.

Creators of the Locky Dock, Big Street Bikers, report that with over one million bikes parked in the last five years across the United States and Europe, there have been zero bike thefts from a Locky Dock.

Installation of the new Locky Dock station will take place over two days – 30 and 31 January. The Locky Dock will be ready for use on Wednesday 1 February.

Another Locky Dock station is being installed as part of the Paraparaumu Transport Hub upgrade.

The Locky Dock stations are activated by app or public transport card. The docks operate with a BYO charger model which is safely stashed in a sealed compartment.

Visit Council’s website for links to a video “How to Locky Dock” and to the Locky Dock app on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
More>>


 
 


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation
Ardern is bailing out as the ruling elite is demanding a major escalation in the attacks on the working class. The implicit message was that she does not feel up to the task of implementing this brutal agenda. It also cannot be ruled out that Ardern’s resignation was prompted by pressure from New Zealand’s allies in Washington... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>

National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 