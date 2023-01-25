Locky Dock Secure Bike Parking Coming To Kāpiti

The first of two Locky Dock free, secure bike racks with charging stations for e-bikes and e-scooters planned for Paraparaumu will be installed soon, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Mike Mendonca, Council’s Acting Group Manager Place & Space, says the 10-bay bike rack will be located in front of the Council Service Centre on Rimu Road.

“Council encourages people to use active transport modes for short journeys, but we know e-bike security can be a worry for people and a barrier for them using their bike. We anticipate this secure bike parking rack will help overcome that barrier, so we’re pleased to give bike riders confidence and convenience for parking their bike while visiting the Civic area,” said Mr Mendonca.

Creators of the Locky Dock, Big Street Bikers, report that with over one million bikes parked in the last five years across the United States and Europe, there have been zero bike thefts from a Locky Dock.

Installation of the new Locky Dock station will take place over two days – 30 and 31 January. The Locky Dock will be ready for use on Wednesday 1 February.

Another Locky Dock station is being installed as part of the Paraparaumu Transport Hub upgrade.

The Locky Dock stations are activated by app or public transport card. The docks operate with a BYO charger model which is safely stashed in a sealed compartment.

Visit Council’s website for links to a video “How to Locky Dock” and to the Locky Dock app on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

© Scoop Media

