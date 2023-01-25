Update #2 Tasman Fire Above SH65 - Fire Crews Working To Finish Operations Today

Today, firefighters are looking to finish operations for the Shenandoah Saddle fire in the Tasman District.

The fire is estimated to have burned through 50 hectares of conservation land since Monday morning. It is situated to the west of State Highway 65.

One Fire and Emergency crew, one crew from the Department of Conservation and 2 helicopters are working to dampen the hotspots on the fire ground today.

"There are some deep-seated hotspots on the fire ground that our crews are working hard to mop up," District Manager Grant Haywood says.

While there is some rain forecast for today, Grant Haywood says it is unlikely to impact the hotspots.

"However, with light wind and a bit of rain forecast, the conditions aren’t looking too bad for our crews today," he says.

Grant Haywood says the crews have been working hard over the last two days to put out the fire.

"The fire crews, including crews from DOC, have been doing a tremendous job. We really appreciate the support," he says.

This will be the last update for this fire.

