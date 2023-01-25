Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Here Comes The Heat

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health is urging Cantabrians to keep cool and hydrated during what looks set to be a stretch of scorching temperatures hitting the region this week.

Hot weather is forecast for Christchurch with temperatures predicted to get to a maximum of 29 degrees on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 January.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health for Te Whatu Ora, National Public Health Service, says while we may welcome a run of hot weather, the heat can affect us all and overheating is a condition than can prove fatal.

“It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness,” says Dr Pink.

However, there are some simple steps that we can all take to reduce the risk to our health when the temperatures are high. They include:

  • Avoiding going outside during the hottest time of the day
  • Drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine
  • Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured cotton clothes

Dr Pink says people whose work involves strenuous physical activity outdoors should be particularly vigilant to avoid overheating in hot weather.

“It’s important people exposed to hot weather for long periods of time carry water with them and sip at least half a litre an hour, allow for more breaks in the shade, reapply sunscreen every two hours and schedule the hardest work in the coolest part of the day.

“As well as being SunSmart (Slip, Slop, Slap & Wrap) if you have to go outside, everyone is advised to keep their houses cool by closing curtains on windows getting direct sun, opening windows to get a breeze if its cooler out than in, and consider using the cool cycle on heat pumps,” says Dr Pink

If it’s not possible to keep your home cool, you should look to spend a few hours of the day in a cool place e.g. an air-conditioned public building, Marae or church, all of which tend to be cool in summer.

 

People should keep medicines below 25C degrees or in the refrigerator (read the storage instructions on the packaging).

 

If you feel dizzy, weak or have an intense thirst or headache you may be dehydrated. Drink some water and rest in a cool place. If your symptoms persist or you’re concerned about your health, or someone else's, seek medical advice. You can call your general practice team 24/7 for care around the clock – after hours a nurse can provide free health advice, and tell you what to do and where to go if you need to be seen urgently.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
More>>


 
 


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation
Ardern is bailing out as the ruling elite is demanding a major escalation in the attacks on the working class. The implicit message was that she does not feel up to the task of implementing this brutal agenda. It also cannot be ruled out that Ardern’s resignation was prompted by pressure from New Zealand’s allies in Washington... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>

National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 