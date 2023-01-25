Serious Crash, Ruakaka - Northland

Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two... More>>
Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>
Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Ardern is bailing out as the ruling elite is demanding a major escalation in the attacks on the working class. The implicit message was that she does not feel up to the task of implementing this brutal agenda. It also cannot be ruled out that Ardern’s resignation was prompted by pressure from New Zealand’s allies in Washington... More>>
Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale. This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>