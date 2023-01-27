SH 25A, Tapu-Coroglen and 309 roads closed - Coromandel

State Highway 25A in the Coromandel has been closed until further notice, due to instability caused by heavy rain.

The Tapu-Coroglen and 309 roads are also closed.

A detour route is in place - State Highway 25 around the edge of the peninsula and State Highway 2 via Karangahake Gorge.

Motorists should expect longer travel times using the detour route.

