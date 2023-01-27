Work ongoing to identify body recovered near Kāpiti Island

Police are continuing work to identify a person located deceased in the water near Kāpiti Island on 25 January.

The identification process is complex and is expected to take some time.

Police acknowledge there is significant interest in this matter, however until the identification process has been completed there is little further comment or detail we can provide.

Iwi kaitiaki from Ngāti Toa, Te Atiawa ki Kāpiti and Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga conducted a blessing yesterday, and a rāhui has been placed on Kāpiti Island for seven days.

On behalf of Iwi, Police ask members of the public to respect the rāhui, which prohibits the collection of fish and shellfish around Kāpiti Island during this period.



© Scoop Media

