Operation Bridge: Suspects Arrested Following Manawatū Aggravated Robberies

Attributed to Manawatū Acting Area Commander Inspector Phillip Ward

Manawatū Police have made a further three arrests in relation to a serious incident today.

Four men are in custody following the alleged aggravated robbery of two vehicles on State Highway 3, and the crash on Ruahine St, Palmerston North, that led to a firearm being recovered. All are aged between 19 and 20.

The investigation is ongoing, though Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this morning's events and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Thankfully, the innocent motorists caught up in the events on State Highway 3 were largely unharmed and we have been providing them with support.

As Police pursued one vehicle and its sole occupant through Palmerston North, the other vehicle has driven towards Bunnythorpe. Officers, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, located the three remaining suspects around midday in Feilding and arrested them without incident.

The arrest of the outstanding three suspects is thanks to good Police work and the local knowledge of our officers. This was a fast-moving, dangerous situation and we are all grateful that nobody was seriously hurt.

All four suspects are expected to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, Saturday 28 January.

We would like to thank the many people who called 111 while these events played out, and we have already received a number of photos and videos that will help us piece together what happened.

We would still like to hear from anyone who may have captured imagery of any of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update Report'.

Please reference 230127/4600.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

