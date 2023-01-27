Police Foot chase with a cyclist – a wheelie good catch

Senior Sergeant Mark Lewis, Wellington District Police:

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wellington's waterfront yesterday following a low-speed chase through the central city.

Police signaled the man riding a bicycle on Cuba Street to stop about 1.30pm.

He was thought to be on a stolen bike worth nearly $3000.

The man continued riding through the central city, avoiding officers pursuing on foot.

The chase led to the waterfront, where the man swerved around both Police and pedestrians.

He was eventually tackled by two officers, supported by an off-duty colleague cycling in the area.

The man was taken into custody without further incident.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court today on charges of unlawfully taking a bicycle, receiving property, failing to stop when required and breach of bail.

