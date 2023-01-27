Man arrested in relation to violent Hamilton robbery

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:

Police arrested a 19-year-old man today in relation to a violent robbery of a dairy on Irvine Street, Hamilton on 17 December 2022.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on a number of charges including aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the other offenders involved in this incident.

We know that these incidents are extremely concerning for our community.

These crimes will not be tolerated, and Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account.

