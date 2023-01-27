Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Diversions – State Highway 1, Brynderwyn

Friday, 27 January 2023, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Due to hazardous conditions, diversions have been put in place on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn.

At this stage heavy vehicles heading south can travel over the Brynderwyns.

Other vehicles travelling south are being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 1 and The Braigh, Waipu.

Heavy vehicles and vehicles travelling north are being diverted to State Highway 12.

These diversions may change.

Police ask all motorists to take extra care on the roads and avoid travel where possible as heavy rain and strong winds continue to batter the region.

Keep level-headed, allow for extra time, and most of all, please stay safe.

