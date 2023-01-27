Auckland Weather Update #1

Fire crews are responding to over 400 emergency calls in Auckland due to the weather.

Calls where people are in danger are being given priority. People are urged to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk because the volume of calls has been causing delays in answering them.

Every fire truck in Auckland is responding to the priority calls.

If water is entering property, people should do what they can to lift furniture and possessions, without putting themselves at risk. Please do not ring 111 for calls about flooded property if there is no threat to life or safety.

People are also advised to stay off the roads except for essential travel.

© Scoop Media

