Bans Are In Place For Southland’s Sandy Point And Edendale

Friday, 27 January 2023, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The private use of charcoal barbecues, charcoal grills, wood-fired pizza ovens and chiminea are banned for Southland’s Sandy Point and Edendale until further notice.

This is in addition to several parts of Southland already in a prohibited fire season - which means a total ban on open air fires.

District Manager, Julian Tohiariki says this is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over summer.

"Due to the sustained hot weather, the vegetation in Sandy Point is extremely dry, and it’s expected to remain this way throughout summer.

"Edendale township is also experiencing exceptionally dry conditions in the area, and there’s a high risk of vegetation fires," he says.

Julian Tohiariki says Fire and Emergency is working with the local Councils to manage the two locations, including putting up relevant signs in the area.

"We have many holidaymakers in the area, increasing the risk of wildfire significantly," he says.

"Normally the private use of charcoal barbecues, charcoal grills, wood-fired pizza ovens and chiminea are allowed during a prohibited fire season but we need to do what we can to lessen the overall fire risk to Sandy Point and Edendale.

"This temporary ban under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act will remain in place until further notice.

"We’re asking people to do their bit to keep these communities safe," he says.

Fire and Emergency reminds locals and holidaymakers that Coastal Southland and all of the Department of Conservation estate, including Stewart Island, are currently in a Prohibited Fire Season.

