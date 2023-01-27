Update: State Highway 1, Brynderwyn
Police are advising that State Highway 1, Brynderwyn is now closed to all traffic in both directions.
A further update will be provided when available.
National: More New Zealanders In Hardship
An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>
Amnesty International: NZ Government Fails Criminal Age Review
This morning, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child called out the failure of the New Zealand Government to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility... More>>
Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>
Human Rights Commission: Emergency Housing Human Rights Concerns Taken To The United Nations
Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has shared experiences of children and young people in emergency housing ahead of New Zealand’s review under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in Geneva this week... More>>
Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government For The Five Months Ended 30 November 2022
Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the five months ended 30 November 2022... More>>
The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>