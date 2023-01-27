Auckland Weather Update #2

Auckland fire crews are continuing to respond to over 500 calls for assistance from people affected by the heavy rain. They are prioritising incidents where life is at immediate risk, and particularly where the disabled or elderly need rescue.

Fire and Emergency Communications Centre Shift Manager Alex Norris said every fire truck in Auckland has been dispatched and there are 14 people answering 111 calls. People are being urged to only ring 111 if life is in danger, because the number of non-urgent calls is delaying the response to people who need help the most.

Areas hard hit include Ranui, where there are reports of houses being moved off their foundations, as well as Sunnyvale, Henderson, Birkenhead and Glenfield.

If people have water entering their property but life is not at risk, Alex Norris said they should to do what they can to lift furnishings and possessions without putting themselves at risk. Neighbours may also be able to help. But please do not call 111 about flooded property if there is no threat to life or safety.

