UPDATE - State Highway 1, Brynderwyn - Northland

The northbound diversion at State Highway 1 and State Highway 12 is now closed due to flooding.

Vehicles travelling north are now being diverted at Kaiwaka at the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai turn off.

This is the divert route for both northbound and southbound traffic.

This diversion route is not suitable for heavy motor vehiles, who are advised to expect lengthy delays.

