Update - Serious Crash, South Head - Waitematā

Police can now advise one person has died following a serious crash in South Head this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles on South Head Road, was reported to Police just before 3pm.

A second person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

We can advise South Head Road, between Parkhurst and Evans Roads, is now open.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

