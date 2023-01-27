Crash - State Highway 1, Waikato - Waikato

Police are currently responding to a crash on State Highway 1 between Pōkeno and Mercer.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at about 6.30pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

At this stage one lane is open, however motorists are advised to avoid the area due to significant congestion.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

