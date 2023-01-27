Auckland Weather Update #3

Aucklanders are being urged to only call 111 if life is in danger tonight, as Fire and Emergency deals with an increasing number of calls for help with flooding.

Fire crews are dealing with over 1000 calls for assistance, but many of these relate to flooded property. Crews are prioritising calls where people are in danger and need to be rescued.

Counties Manukau District Manager Brad Mosby says that when people phone with non-urgent requests for help with flooding, it stops people who urgently need help from getting through.

He is also strongly urging people to stay home and only drive if the trip is absolutely essential.

Fire and Emergency is working closely with our emergency services partners, Police and St John, as well as the NZ Defence Force and Auckland Emergency Management.

