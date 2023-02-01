Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Lantern Festival 2023 Cancelled

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:46 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Following Auckland’s severe weather event, the 2023 Auckland Lantern Festival has been cancelled.

The festival was due to happen from Thursday 2 – Sunday 5 February at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

We understand this news is disappointing after three previous cancellations. All involved in planning the event were looking forward to its return, but the health and safety of Aucklanders and all those involved in the festival is our top priority.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events Chris Simpson said: “We acknowledge the disappointment that Aucklanders will be feeling. Special cultural occasions are the fabric of our region, and we are all gutted that we won’t be able to celebrate this iconic festival for a fourth year in a row.”

The decision to cancel the event was not an easy one and was made in consultation with local authorities and with the support of community leaders.

“The decision-making considered a range of factors, including the safety of staff, stallholders, performers, volunteers and patrons, transport options, advice from civil defence, the long-range forecast, and the condition of the grounds to determine if we could deliver a successful event.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 