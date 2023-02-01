Auckland Weather Update 1 Feb Update #1

Fire and Emergency is responding to a steady stream of 111 calls relating to the current burst of rain in Auckland, after a quiet night.

Counties Manukau District Manager Brad Mosby says fire crews are responding to flooding events affecting homes and commercial properties as well as Auckland’s roads and motorways. There has been one call as of 6.55am to someone requiring rescue, the rest of the incidents so far are not life-threatening.

"Our communications centre has put our Multiple Incident Procedure in place. We are prioritising calls to properties with people in vulnerable circumstances, such as the elderly."

"We have sufficient resources around Auckland to respond to these priority calls, and we are asking people to only call 111 where life or property is at threat. Calls to flooded basements, for example, are not urgent. Please delay reporting those kinds of incidents until the current rainstorm has passed."

© Scoop Media

