Expect Delays On Auckland’s Roads And Public Transport Services Today

A range of roads and public transport services across Auckland are currently affected by severe weather and heavy rainfall overnight.

Buses are replacing all services between Britomart and Swanson on the Western Line due to an earlier power issue, while services are running to reduced timetables on the Eastern and Southern lines.

The Northern Busway is currently closed between the Smales Farm and Akoranga stations, with buses detouring through local roads.

Bus and ferry services are currently experiencing delays and late cancellations due to flooding and detours. Please check the AT Mobile app or website for the latest information on public transport services.

Roads in central Auckland have been the hardest hit, with Tāmaki Drive closed due to slips and flooding. Heavy rain in the Waitakere Range has seen further slips along Scenic Drive overnight.

As of 0800 there are also lane closures or road closures affecting the following roads and areas:

North

Wairau Rd / Porana intersection

Fred Thomas Drive

Central

Fanshawe Street

Greenlane / Manukau Road

Mt Wellington

Gillies Ave

South

Awhitu Peninsula

West

Te Henga Road (need to use Bethells as a detour)

Woodbay Road

We continue to urge Aucklanders to take extreme care when ravelling on the network, consider whether your travel is necessary and plan your full return journey.

To keep up to date, please visit at.govt.nz/weatherwatch

Auckland Transport’s advice for people travelling today

Consider staying home or travelling later in the day once the heaviest periods of rain have passed.

Do not walk, drive or cycle through floodwater because it can pose a series risk to your health and safety.

Plan ahead before you leave - check the AT Mobile app or website for public transport information and www.at.govt.nz/weatherwatch for the latest information about road closures.

